Jimmy Uso’s family member to return to WWE after 4-year absence to cost Gunther his title? Exploring potential scenario at WrestleMania 41

During the latest episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Gunther showed his brutal side by destroying Jimmy Uso and leaving him bloodied in front of Jey Uso. The Ring General's actions showed that the YEET Master is going to have a tough challenge at WrestleMania 41 when he will contest the Imperium leader for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, following this development, there is a chance that Jimmy Uso's family member Rikishi might make a return to WWE to cost Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals. For those unaware, Rikishi is the real-life father of Jey & Jimmy Uso. So, due to what Gunther has done to his son, the Hall of Famer might seek vengeance.

One of the potential ways Rikishi can take revenge is by costing Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This action from the veteran could be a masterstroke, as by costing the Ring General, he is not only taking revenge for Jimmy Uso's beatdown but also aiding his other son to emerge as the new World Champion at the Shows of the Shows.

As of now, there is no confirmed update regarding the status of Rikishi for WrestleMania 41, and the entire scenario is speculative in nature. However, considering how things have escalated to personal levels in Gunther and Jey's storyline, the inclusion of the Hall of Fame makes sense.

The last time Rikishi made an appearance on WWE television was during the pandemic era when The Undertaker officially retired from the Stamford-based promotion. Since Survivor Series 2020, he hasn't been part of WWE TV, but the present scenario seems like a perfect opportunity for his comeback.

What is the condition of Jimmy Uso following WWE RAW?

Jimmy Uso was busted open on RAW, and the blood was all over his body, which sparked tensions among fans regarding Big Jim's condition. During RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that the Samoan Twin had been rushed to the hospital following this incident, which seems like a confirmation of Jimmy Uso's absence in the upcoming weeks.

Further, a clip emerged on the internet where Jimmy Uso was seemingly caught blading before getting destroyed by the Ring General. This confirms that Gunther's vicious assault on Jimmy is entirely part of the storyline.

However, WWE has likely ruled out Big Jim until WrestleMania 41. Now, fans can expect the Samoan twin's next appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals or post Mania.

