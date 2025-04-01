Is Jimmy Uso actually injured? Likely truth revealed following his beatdown on WWE RAW

Jimmy Uso fought a bloody battle against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The OG Bloodline member challenged The Ring General to a match last week after watching Jey Uso doubt himself ahead of WrestleMania 41. The match was to show Main Event Jey that Gunther could be defeated if he had the proper motivation.

Ad

It seems that while Jimmy did what he wanted to do, it was at the cost of enduring unbearable brutality at the hands of the Austrian. The World Heavyweight Champion unleashed hell on the 39-year-old during and after the match. He held Big Jim in The Sleeper Hold after winning the match, forcing The YEET Master to come to his brother's aid. The champion initially retreated before attacking the twins from behind.

Ad

Trending

The 37-year-old ziplocked Jey's hand to a ring rope and then busted open Jimmy after hitting him with the belt. He further assaulted Big Jim and also tasted the latter's blood before smearing it all over his body. Considering it was shown that Jimmy was busted open, fans have been wondering if he is actually injured. Well, he is not. This seems to be a perfectly crafted blade job to hype up the Gunther-Jey match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

The idea behind this match was to ignite the beast within Main Event Jey at the expense of his twin brother ahead of The Show of Shows.

Ad

Michael Cole issued an update on Jimmy Uso after the brutal assault

As mentioned above, Gunther ziplocked Jey Uso's hand before launching the worst part of the assault on Jimmy. The YEET Man watched helplessly as the champion smashed his brother's head with the World Heavyweight Championship belt. Gunther also executed a Powerbomb on Jimmy and followed it up with The Sleeper Hold.

Ad

Security had to intervene to save The Usos from The Ring General's wrath but was unsuccessful. Later, Michael Cole revealed the status of Jimmy Uso.

"Jimmy Uso, who had already been beaten and choked out in the match, was helpless when he was assaulted and attacked again by the World Heavyweight Champion. Jey Uso, Pat, was forced to watch his brother get destroyed. As for the bloody Jimmy Uso, we understand he had to be tended to by our medical staff. Follow WWE social media accounts for updates on Jimmy throughout the week!" he said.

It seems that Big Jim will not be present for the remaining shows on the Road to WrestleMania. However, fans might expect him at The Show of Shows during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback