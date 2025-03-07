Jimmy Uso to turn heel on the same night as real-life Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown? Potential swerve explored

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso is slowly establishing himself as a singles superstar on the SmackDown brand. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion is also making progress, picking up wins against Carmelo Hayes and Drew McIntyre. However, there is a chance that Big Jim could soon turn heel on the same night as his wife Naomi.

The Glow was attacked by Jade Cargill right at the beginning of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. This could possibly be The Storm getting vengeance on the two-time WWE Women’s Champion for ambushing and injuring her back in November 2024. So far, no word has been received from either Cargill or Naomi.

If this is true, then the real-life Bloodline member would reveal that she was the one who put Jade Cargill on the shelf to replace her as the Women’s Tag Team Champion beside Bianca Belair. However, the revelation could come right after a male superstar gets ambushed, unveiling the attacker to be Jimmy Uso.

Big Jim could take out Drew McIntyre to pay him back for the attack after their match last week on SmackDown. He could also ambush other face stars like Andrade, LA Knight, Braun Strowman, and more to rise up the ranks.

This could set the husband-wife duo as a mixed heel tag team. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Jimmy Uso and Naomi could help The Rock take over WWE

While Jimmy Uso and Naomi could blindside and attack many stars as a duo, they could also join hands with The Rock. The Final Boss has launched his plan to take control of the WWE Championship, and John Cena has already sold his soul to possibly become a 17-time World Champion.

The High Chief might also want to recruit more wrestlers to capture the other titles for him. He could possibly join forces with Naomi and Jimmy Uso. The Glow could set sights on the WWE Women’s Championship and target Tiffany Stratton, who dethroned Nia Jax right after she had retained her title against Naomi.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso could go after his brother Jey Uso if he manages to dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This would revive the rivalry between the twin brothers, and Jimmy could also try to avenge his loss against Mr. Yeet at WrestleMania XL. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for the husband-wife duo.

