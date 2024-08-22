Jimmy Uso to use Sami Zayn's idea to ensure The Bloodline loses on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chance

The Bloodline will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This is a must-win match for Solo Sikoa's Bloodline since this is the only gold they have at the moment. Undoubtedly, The Street Champion will do everything in his power to ensure Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga secure the victory.

Unfortunately for Sikoa, Roman Reigns is a looming threat during the title match. Even though Reigns isn't advertised for the show, he might show up to interfere and cost Bloodline the titles. On the other hand, Jimmy Uso is another threat that Sikoa may have overlooked.

Jimmy Uso can take a page out of Sami Zayn's book to ensure The Street Profits win the match. Back in June 2022, Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle battled The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The bout became a two-on-one handicap match since Nakamura had to be taken away after being injured. In the final moments of the match, The Original Bro almost won when Sami Zayn played Roman Reigns' theme music which distracted Riddle. The Usos took advantage and won the match.

Similarly, Jimmy can play Reigns' theme music during the match which will give Sikoa the impression that The OTC is on his way. Once Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga are distracted, The Street Profits might pin them for the win.

Once Uso reveals what he has done, it can begin the systematic downfall of Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline. Additionally, it could also be the first step towards Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's reunion following WrestleMania XL.

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns is in deep trouble with The Bloodline

The Original Tribal Chief's return at SummerSlam 2024 received a massive pop from the WWE Universe. He destroyed Solo Sikoa's dream of becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion and solidified his babyface turn. However, he still is by himself while The Street Champion has Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

During the Fanatics Fest, Paul Heyman revealed that even though Reigns is back to reclaim the throne, he is in deep trouble with The Bloodline, given no one knows Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso's stance.

"All you know is, Roman Reigns is back. He's back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo Sikoa, and Solo has so much back up right now that Roman is in deep, deep, deep trouble."

The OTC will need to bring the band back together if he wants to defeat The Bloodline. He needs to begin making amends with Jey Uso, and possibly Sami Zayn, at the earliest.

