Roman Reigns is in deep trouble, says WWE Hall of Famer; seemingly addresses the original Bloodline's reunion

Roman Reigns returned to WWE with a purpose, and The OTC won't stop until he reclaims what is truly his from Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman stated that Reigns was in deep trouble and seemingly addressed the reunion of the original Bloodline.

The Bloodline thrived under Roman Reigns' leadership for years before the cracks started forming and the members left the faction. Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa forcefully took over and changed the group's dynamics in the coming months.

In an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest, The Wiseman Paul Heyman seemingly addressed the original Bloodline's reunion and stated that fans are unaware of Jimmy and Jey Uso's stance in the ongoing storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the group's new version but believes he and the old members might have something in store for the future.

"How many stories can we tell in the position that we are in now? You don't know what Jimmy Uso's stance on this is. You don't know what Jey Uso's stance on this is. You don't know if or when The Wiseman will return. You don't know who else Solo (Sikoa) may or may not have in his back pocket ready to debut. You don't know what our moves, what Roman Reigns' moves, what my moves, what anybody's moves can be," Heyman said.

The Wiseman added.

"All you know is, Roman Reigns is back. He's back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo Sikoa, and Solo has so much back up right now that Roman is in deep, deep, deep trouble," Heyman said. [From 37:32 to 38:17]

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline decimated Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this month, Roman Reigns returned to WWE and taught a much-needed lesson to Solo Sikoa at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio. The Original Tribal Chief sided with Cody Rhodes and cost Sikoa an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Title.

The antics didn't sit well with Solo Sikoa as he called out Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown and tried to jump the star. In the end, Sikoa escaped with the Ula Fala with no Jacob Fatu in his corner.

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa's Bloodline was at its best with the return of Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf leveled the playing field and the faction attacked Roman Reigns to close the show.

