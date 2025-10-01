Jimmy Uso to walk away from WWE for a while after what happened on RAW this Monday? Possibility explored

Jimmy Uso might walk away from WWE for a while after the recent developments on Monday Night RAW. This week on the show, Jimmy and Jey once again teamed up to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team match. The four of them had a neck-and-neck battle until The Brons started dominating The Usos.

It appeared that they might once again win the contest, after winning the first one at Wrestlepalooza. However, much to the shock of WWE fans, Roman Reigns returned after a one-month hiatus. The Big Dog had been absent since WWE Clash in Paris PLE, when he had defeated Bronson Reed, but was later attacked by Breakker and then by Reed. He had sustained a fracture in his ribs and was taken off TV.

The OTC1 returned on RAW with a steel chair, and as expected, unleashed it on The Brons. However, what surprised everybody inside the arena was Roman's message for Jey Uso right after the match. Reigns looked straight into Jey Uso's eyes and told him to "F*ck them all" as RAW belongs to Jey. Reigns seemingly gave a go-ahead to Jey to do things his way in WWE.

Jimmy Uso was seen visibly disappointed with Reigns' message to Jey. Moreover, Reigns' entire focus throughout was on Jey, and not even once did he look at Jimmy. It appeared that Reigns had only come out for Jey Uso and wanted to help him.

Jimmy and Jey Uso also haven't been on the same page for the last few days. They have been getting into arguments over Jey's selfish conduct. Jey didn't assist Jimmy to save LA Knight from The Bronsons last week on RAW. This week, Jey clearly told Jimmy that helping Knight wouldn't fetch him any benefit, and therefore, he didn't do it.

And now, the Yeet Master has backing from the Tribal Chief. No wonder he will now disobey Jimmy Uso on all fronts. Jimmy might walk away from the company for a while, leaving Jey to handle things alone. Next week's RAW will be interesting. Roman Reigns might be seen in a segment with Jey Uso. It remains to be seen how Big Jim responds to all of this.

Roman Reigns can clash against Bron Breakker at WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been advertised for an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, in Perth, Australia. There is a chance that he may clash against Bron Breakker in a one-on-one match at the event.

While he has already defeated Bronson Reed in a singles match at Clash in Paris, PLE, he hasn't had a one-on-one encounter against Bron Breakker.

This clash can happen at Crown Jewel PLE. It remains to be seen how the OTC will conquer The Badass inside the ring.

