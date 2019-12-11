Joey Janela is mistaken for another AEW Wrestler in The Inner Circle

They look so alike

In a fascinating turn of events, Joey Janela tweeted out that he was mistaken for another AEW wrestler in a hotel. The person at the front desk thought he was Sammy Guevara and Guevara responded on Twitter.

So, is it possible to mix them up? Sure, but it seems odd to mix someone of Cuban descent with someone, who isn't. Guevara's response says it all.

That’s cool they let blind people work at hotels 🏨😎 https://t.co/xFJ2gGhPmx — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 10, 2019

The Sexy Spanish God is true to form here and his fitting response is both cutting and amusing. Some wrestling fans would say that Janela should take it as a compliment, but I digress. Perhaps, a future match between The Bad Boy and Guevara is what it is needed. Because, in wrestling, anything can be turned into a match.

With AEW being a brand new promotion, there are several guys on the AEW Roster that have not been seen in the public eye. Chris Jericho himself said that during an interview on the Keepin' It 100 podcast and said,

"You got a whole locker room of guys who have basically just worked indies their whole careers."

For the most part, several of the young wrestlers on the roster such as Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, Big Swole and others are relative unknowns with the mainstream audience.