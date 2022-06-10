3 current WWE Superstars John Cena has never defeated 

Over his twenty-year WWE career, John Cena has overcome multiple opponents. Boasting one of the most impressive win/loss records in the company's history, the Cenation leader has come out on top in most of his rivalries. This dominance has helped him win a total of 25 career championships.

Most who face the sixteen-time world champion end up on the losing side, but there is a select group of current superstars who have fared well against him. While opponents such as Brock Lesnar hold a dominant win/loss record over The Champ, the superstars on this list achieved an even more impressive feat: an unbeaten record against him.

On that note, let's take a look at three current WWE Superstars who have never lost to The Cenation leader

#3: Shinsuke Nakamura earned a clean win over John Cena in their sole encounter

The King of Strong Style has never tasted defeat at the hands of John Cena

Shinsuke Nakamura and John Cena locked horns in a first-time dream match on the August 1, 2017 episode of SmackDown Live. The pair had a 10-minute duel to determine WWE Champion Jinder Mahal's opponent at Summerslam. After an entertaining back-and-forth contest, The King of Strong Style managed to put Cena away with a Kinshasa before the latter raised his arm in endorsement.

The duo then teamed up to repel a post-match attack from Mr. Money In The Bank Baron Corbin, sowing the seeds for The Champ's clash with Corbin at the Biggest Party Of The Summer. Cena is yet to meet Nakamura in singles action again but was part of the 2018 Royal Rumble, which the latter won.

It's safe to say The Artist has fond memories of coming up against The Cenation leader.

#2: Mr. McMahon's only WWE match against John Cena ended in victory

On the Road to WrestleMania 26, Mr. McMahon and John Cena faced off in a no disqualification handicap match. The boss, preparing for his match at the Show of Shows against former top babyface Bret Hart, initially set up a one-on-one match to prove that he could beat his current top star.

Everyone expected Cena to make light work of McMahon, but the chairman of the board had an ace up his sleeve, adding several heels to the mix to make it a handicap match.

The Champ put up a valiant effort but interference from his WrestleMania opponent Batista was ultimately too much to handle. The Chairman pinned Cena with The Animal standing over the latter, going 1-0 up against the sixteen-time champion.

It is difficult to imagine The Champ ever levelling the score, but with Mr. McMahon still winning matches at the Show Of Shows and his protege Theory in Cena's sights, it is definitely not impossible.

#1: John Cena has never defeated Roman Reigns

The Face That Runs The Place has not found the key to beating The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns seems to have John Cena's number when it comes to singles matches in WWE. The two megastars first clashed in a one-on-one dream match at No Mercy 2017, with The Big Dog emerging victorious after a vicious spear. The duo met again twice at live events, with Reigns coming out on top both times.

Their most recent one-on-one encounter came at Summerslam 2021, where The Tribal Chief recorded his fourth consecutive win to retain the Universal Title.

While Cena defeated Reigns in tag team bouts against The Shield and The Bloodline in addition to a WWE Championship ladder match at Money In The Bank 2014, a one-on-one win against The Tribal Chief still eludes him.

If anyone can claim to have kryptonite for WWE's Superman, it's Reigns.

