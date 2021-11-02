5 NXT 2.0 dream matches for John Cena

These days, John Cena is more of a Hollywood star than a WWE superstar, but if his return to challenge Roman Reigns at SummerSlam showed anything, it's that the WWE Universe will continue to celebrate the 16-time world champion.

John Cena WWE career is littered with championships and accolades, but his character remains the focus for fans and critics alike.

Cena is an undying superhero crafted to be a role model. Despite criticisms, Cena has remained the perseverant and relentless babyface.

While John Cena is away, several rising stars are making their way through the promotion he once dominated. There are plenty of dream matches left for Cena, and one has to wonder what can be. Especially in NXT 2.0.

#5. John Cena vs. Von Wagner

John Cena was a highly rated athlete in WWE early in his career. Likewise, Von Wagner is a talent with the full backing of management.

Von Wagner made his debut as the replacement for Kyle O'Reilly in the NXT Championship Fatal-4-Way. It was an exceptionally high spot for Wagner in his first NXT appearance.

Von Wagner has made good use of the spotlight, partnering with the man he replaced in an alliance sure to keep him on the upper end of the card.

John Cena has the drive to work with the freshest, newest talent in the company. It'd be cool to see Big Match John give the main event rub to Von Wagner. Cena sells well and helps establish new stars. Cena could help Wagner reach his potential.

