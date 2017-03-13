John Cena's 6 weirdest opponents

John Cena has faced a whole range of opponents throughout his career but none as strange as these 6 gentlemen.

John Cena is a 16-time world champion

John Cena’s illustrious career is full of championships and milestones. Cena recently equaled Ric Flair’s 16 world titles at the 2017 Royal Rumble and also has a handful of other titles including 5 US title runs, 2 Tag-Team Championships and 10 Slammy Awards. Cena is also a 2-time Royal Rumble winner to add to his list of laurels. However, there are a handful of strange opponents who Cena has faced, who in hindsight, have no place being in the ring with John Cena.

In this article, we take a look at 7 of the weirdest opponents that John Cena has faced in a WWE ring.

6: John Cena and Nikki Bella vs James Ellsworth and Nikki Bella

John Cena and Nikki Bella beat James Ellsworth and Carmella

This is the newest match on this list. It took place on SmackDown Live last week as we saw John Cena and Nikki Bella team up for the first time as they prepare to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

The match was a glorified squash with most of the action taking place between Nikki Bella and Carmella. Ellsworth refused to fight Cena when he got tagged in and he begged Carmella to not make him go through it. The match ended with Cena and Nikki Bella hitting Ellsworth and Carmella with stereo 5 Knuckle Shuffles followed by a stereo Attitude Adjustment-Rack Attack 2.0.

They ended the match with simultaneous STF locks as Ellsworth and Carmella tapped out together to hand Cena and Nikki Bella the win.

The part that Cena wasn’t happy about was the post-match beating he and Nikki Bella received from The Miz and Maryse.

