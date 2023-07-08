John Cena accused of committing a crime on TV? Finding out if it's true

John Cena is one of the most notable personalities today. Although most people would find his actions endearing or entertaining, it doesn't resonate the same with others. One notable instance was during a past episode of RAW, wherein he trashed a personal property of a Hall of Famer.

On the July 7, 2008, show of WWE RAW, John Cena decided to showcase the limousine of JBL, his rival at the time. The Cenation Leader and Cryme Tyme stated that the limousines in Louisiana should have a passenger side mirror. Cena, JTG, and Shad Gaspard proceeded to ruin the mentioned mirror, the windshield, and the rest of the windows. They ended it by spray-painting the entire vehicle.

However, fans should note that it was purely for storyline purposes, and Cena did not commit an actual crime. At the 15th Anniversary of the segment, JBL retweeted a video stating fans should not "promote" what happened. He even went as far as to say he still hasn't moved on.

This was not the first time John Cena trashed JBL's car

Cena doesn't have the best relationship with JBL's car

The 16-time World Champion doesn't often vandalize people's cars unless they're John Bradshaw Layfield. Interestingly, the same thing happened three years before the above segment but with different endings.

Before their WrestleMania 21 bout, John Cena and JBL met at the March 24, 2005, episode of SmackDown. However, a special instruction stated that if The Cenation Leader touched his opponent, their match was off.

Both men went back and forth about why they deserved to be the champion more. Cena insulted the car, then trashed it by slicing the tires and spray-painted "JBL Sucks."

On the following episode of the Blue brand on March 31, 2005, John Cena was having a match with Carlito when JBL appeared with police beside him. The now Hollywood actor was "arrested for vandalizing the limousine" and was escorted out of the building.

Are JBL and John Cena on good terms in real-life?

JBL and the Peacemaker actor may not be the closest friends, but they are on good terms and respect each other. In the past, the Hall of Famer even claimed The Cenation Leader should break a particular record.

On a previous appearance on The Bump, Bradshaw expressed that he hoped to see Cena break the WWE World title win by winning his 17. The former commentator stated that Cena was respectful and the best to represent the business.

Fortunately, after all the time both stars spent working together, no animosity brewed but only respect for one another.

