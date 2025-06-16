John Cena to add a shocking stipulation to his Night of Champions match against CM Punk? Possibility explored

John Cena is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Title at the next big premium live event in WWE, Night of Champions, against his arch-rival CM Punk in their final encounter. The show will emanate from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on June 28. Interestingly, the Last Real Champion could add a massive stipulation to their bout, changing the entire trajectory in a shocking twist.

The June 9, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW saw CM Punk emerge as Cena’s next opponent. However, The Best in the World was eager to get his hands on Cena, as he wanted to fight the same night. While John accepted Punk’s challenge, he wanted to defend his title on a bigger stage and said they would lock horns one final time at the 2025 Night of Champions PLE.

In a shocking twist, John Cena could again use cheap tricks to gain an advantage over his opponent and announce a major stipulation to the bout at Night of Champions. The Last Real Champion could say that he gave Punk a title shot without question and would gain nothing with it. Hence, The Franchise Player could challenge The Straight Edge Superstar to put his career on the line against him.

This would be reminiscent of their match in 2011, where Cena’s career was in jeopardy after Punk beat him and ran away with the championship. Things could turn out chaotic at NOC 2025, and the match might end in a no-contest, thus saving both Cena’s reign and Punk’s career.

While the abovementioned angle may sound interesting, it is merely speculation based on current storylines, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE legend expresses disbelief over John Cena leaving the company after his retirement tour

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager, who popularly managed Jack Swagger on television, expressed his disbelief that John Cena would never compete in the ring after his retirement tour concludes later this year.

"If this is his [John Cena] last go-around, which I don't believe for a second that we are not going to see him anymore, yeah - it doesn't matter how he is left [leaving]," he said. [From 01:04 to 01:17]

It will be interesting to see how Cena vs. Punk’s final match unfolds on June 28 under the Kingdom Arena’s roof.

