WWE legend Dutch Mantell recently made a bold statement about John Cena's Farewell Tour. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion is set to hang up his wrestling boots by the end of this year.

The Franchise Player's 36-date retirement tour kicked off with his appearance on the RAW Netflix premiere earlier this year. Despite falling short in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match, Cena secured a win in the Men's Elimination Chamber bout.

Following a shocking heel turn at the Elimination Chamber PLE, the 48-year-old legend beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. He has since successfully defended his championship against Randy Orton at Backlash and emerged victorious over R-Truth in a non-title contest at Saturday Night's Main Event.

That being said, on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran voiced his disbelief at the notion that The Cenation Leader would retire from WWE once his Farewell Tour ends.

"If this is his [John Cena] last go-around, which I don't believe for a second that we are not going to see him anymore, yeah—it doesn't matter how he is left [leaving]," he said. [From 01:04 to 01:17]

Check out Dutch Mantell's comments in the video below:

Dutch Mantell says John Cena could turn babyface when he leaves WWE

It's been nearly five months since The Last Real Champion "sold his soul" to The Rock. Throughout John Cena's heel run, he hasn't won a single match cleanly without resorting to cheating.

In the same video, Dutch Mantell predicted that the 17-time World Champion would prefer to finish his in-ring career as a babyface, stating that such a character shift is inevitable.

"Of course, he [John Cena] can turn back babyface easy. All he would have to do is pick the top heel, and then him and the heel have a big falling out. Yeah [sic] nothing's impossible. I do think he will end his career—I think he would like to end it as a babyface," he said.

As of now, John Cena is slated to put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line against CM Punk at the Night of Champions PLE on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Cenation Leader retains his championship against The Second City Saint later this month.

