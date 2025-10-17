John Cena, AJ Styles, and 3 other WWE Superstars who could soon retire 

While WWE Superstars are highly trained athletes, age eventually catches up to them, forcing them to slow down and preventing them from competing at a high level they once used to. Professional wrestlers can have a longer career compared to athletes from most other sports, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end eventually.The Stamford-based promotion currently has several veterans who are arguably at the tail-end of their in-ring careers. While some have confirmed retirement, others could follow suit. Here are five WWE Superstars who could soon retire:#5. John Cena will hang up his boots in DecemberOne of the greatest WWE careers will conclude in December, as John Cena will bid adieu to in-ring competition. The Franchise Player is on the last leg of his year-long Farewell Tour, in which he has only four appearances left.Cena's retirement tour has been a mixed bag, and fans are not ready for The GOAT to hang up his wrestling boots. However, it is confirmed that The Cenation Leader will have his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.#4. AJ Styles has confirmed his retirementAnother name who is set to follow in John Cena's footsteps is his longtime rival, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been vocal about stepping away from in-ring competition when his current WWE contract expires.Ahead of his match against Cena at Crown Jewel, Styles officially confirmed that he will retire in 2026. The veteran cited the wear and tear of his body and his will to spend more time with his family as the primary reasons behind this decision.#3. Randy Orton Given how well Randy Orton moves in the ring, one can't really tell that he's 45 years old. The Viper has been competing in WWE for over two decades and has solidified himself as one of the greatest to ever do it.Now, make no mistake about it, he's Randy Orton, and he could very well spend another decade as an in-ring competitor if he wants to. However, considering the long list of injuries he has suffered throughout his career, especially his lingering back and shoulder issues, The Apex Predator may start thinking about calling it quits soon. #2. Brock LesnarWhen Brock Lesnar was named in the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit, many believed his WWE career was over. However, the quote &quot;never say never&quot; was once again proven true, as The Beast Incarnate returned in the closing moments of SummerSlam Night Two, taking out John Cena with an F-5.Given the controversies surrounding Lesnar, the Stamford-based promotion may not feature him extensively, as it might risk a negative reaction from fans. The 48-year-old is featured on the poster of next year's WrestleMania, where he could have his final match.#1. Former WWE Champion CM PunkCM Punk initially retired from professional wrestling in 2014 before returning to the squared circle seven years later. While The Second City Saint is currently going strong in his second stint as a WWE Superstar, he has lost a step or two in the ring.Despite that, the Best in the World remains one of the most believable storytellers in the industry and has had several memorable in-ring outings recently. However, Punk is 46 years old, and he is arguably at the twilight of his in-ring career. Therefore, it won't be surprising if he gradually moves toward a non-wrestling role in the company.