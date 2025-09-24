WWE WrestleMania 42: 8 Superstars who are so far confirmed for the show

After a highly successful WrestleMania 41, Las Vegas will once again host WWE for The Show of Shows next year. WrestleMania 42 will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026.The tickets for the two-night spectacle are live, and fans are already buzzing about what the Stamford-based promotion will have in store for them at the marquee premium live event next year.While the event is over six months away, a promotional poster may have hinted at who could be on the card. While things can change at any moment, these eight WWE Superstars are confirmed to be at WrestleMania 42 as of now:#8. Cody RhodesCody Rhodes is currently in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, having defeated John Cena to regain the title at SummerSlam 2025. Being the face of the company, The American Nightmare is likely to be present at WrestleMania 42.The 40-year-old recently defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Wrestlepalooza. Fans are speculating about Rhodes locking horns with his former mentor, Randy Orton, at next year's two-night spectacle.#7. Jade CargillJade Cargill is one of the top female superstars of the blue brand's show. The Storm's presence on the WrestleMania 42 promotional poster confirms that she will be in attendance in Las Vegas.Cargill's recent gold pursuits against WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton have been unsuccessful. If she fails to win the coveted title during the Triple Threat Match against The Buff Barbie and Nia Jax on this week's SmackDown, the former AEW star may target the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn another shot at gold. The creative team may then book Cargill's crowning moment at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.#6. Rhea RipleyRhea Ripley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the current era, having been extensively featured on the company's promotional materials ahead of every premium live event. Given her star power, it's hard to see Mami not perform on The Grandest Stage of Them All next April.At WrestleMania 41, The Eradicator unsuccessfully challenged then-Women's World Champion, IYO SKY, in a Triple Threat Match, also featuring Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen what the Australian does at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas next year.#5. Roman ReignsWhile Roman Reigns has adopted a part-time schedule in recent years, the OTC rarely misses major events. Hence, Reigns will likely be on the WrestleMania 42 card. The Head of the Table is currently out of action after being attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris.The way things are going, fans are expecting Reigns to battle his former Shield stablemate, Seth Rollins, at the upcoming 'Mania.#4. Seth RollinsSeth Rollins currently reigns as World Heavyweight Champion on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary recently renewed his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, as the two world champions are set to collide for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia, next month.As mentioned above, fans expect a Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 42, and if The Architect manages to hold on to the World Heavyweight Title till April of next year, the potential bout could be for the prestigious title.#3. WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky LynchBecky Lynch is the greatest female wrestler of all time, and it's not just her saying it; Sports Illustrated says it as well. The Man has been on an impressive run as Women's Intercontinental Champion lately, and fans expect Lynch to carry this momentum to WrestleMania 42.Since she has been featured on the WrestleMania 42 poster, Big Time Becks could have a prominent spot on the card next April.#2. CM PunkCM Punk is on the poster as well, meaning there is a high chance that The Second City Saint will have a marquee match at WrestleMania 42. Punk could win the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match, earning an opportunity to win a WWE World Title in Vegas.If The Best in the World is not in the title picture, he could have a major non-title feud heading into The Show of Shows next year.#1. Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar made an unexpected return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025, taking out John Cena with a thunderous F-5 in the closing moments of Night Two. After squashing The Cenation Leader at Wrestlepalooza, it looks like Lesnar is here to stay, as he is featured on the WrestleMania 42 poster.WWE could have major plans for the 48-year-old, as there are many possible dream matches Lesnar could have at next year's 'Mania. A recent report by BodySlam.net suggests that The Beast could collide with Bron Breakker in April next year at Allegiant Stadium.