WWE confirms 10-time champion will be part of WrestleMania 42

WWE has confirmed that a multi-time champion will be at WrestleMania 42. The Stamford-based promotion will return to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, in 2026 for The Showcase of the Immortals for the second consecutive year.Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming last month at SummerSlam following an absence of two years. His last appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All was in 2023 at WrestleMania 39, where he defeated Omos.Earlier today, the global juggernaut confirmed that The Beast Incarnate will return to The Show of Shows next year. WWE shared a poster of the premium live event slated for April 18 and 19. Brock Lesnar is also featured on the poster along with several top stars.You can check out the poster in the X/Twitter update below:Brock Lesnar went after John Cena on his return after two years. The seven-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion locked horns with The Cenation Leader at Wrestlepalooza. Lesnar decimated his opponent and secured a dominant win.WWE Hall of Famer opens up to speak about Brock Lesnar's returnBrock Lesnar was away from the wrestling promotion for a while after his name was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Wrestling veteran Booker T shared his honest opinion on the 48-year-old's return while speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast.The former world champion noted that he was glad to see Brock Lesnar getting past the controversy. He stated that it would have been very hard on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. Booker T added that he was delighted that Lesnar's name was cleared.&quot;I'm glad he's gotten past this drama, you know what I mean? Because the hardest thing when you're going through drama is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I'm glad he's got his name cleared and now he's able to get back in the ring and do what he does best,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what's next for Brock Lesnar following his dominating win over John Cena at Wrestlepalooza.