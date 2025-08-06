WWE Hall of Famer shares feelings on Brock Lesnar getting 'his name cleared'

A WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts and feelings on Brock Lesnar seemingly getting "his name cleared" following his return at SummerSlam. Lesnar was on hiatus for two years after his name was alluded to (and later mentioned) in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon.
Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight in the main event of Night Two of SummerSlam last Sunday to become the new WWE Champion. Cena seemingly passed the torch to Rhodes after the match, handing him the title and raising his arm as the crowd cheered.
Once Cena said his goodbyes to the MetLife Stadium crowd, Brock Lesnar's music hit and he came down to the ring to deliver a thunderous F5 to the retiring WWE icon. Booker T reacted to The Beast's shocking return at SummerSlam, expressing joy in seeing him back after a long break.
"I'm glad he's gotten past this drama, you know what I mean? Because the hardest thing when you're going through drama is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I'm glad he's got his name cleared and now he's able to get back in the ring and do what he does best," Booker said. [5:38 - 5:53]
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar was allowed to return after WWE's legal team cleared him.
John Cena comments on Brock Lesnar's WWE return
Speaking on the Adam's Apple ambush interview in New York, John Cena commented on Brock Lesnar's return. Cena seemingly contradicted Triple H's remarks about the 17-time WWE World Champion wanting to work with The Beast, stating that he does what the company wants him to do.
"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we're closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn't mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they're just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal 'em, I play 'em," Cena said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)
Cena is set to end his farewell tour in December and officially retire as an active in-ring performer in WWE.
