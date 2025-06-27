Rumors, or at least booking fantasies, have surged among fans since WrestleMania that John Cena and Seth Rollins could form an unlikely alliance in 2025. But until recently, both stars have been kept far apart. While Cena and Rollins have both crossed paths with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in recent months, these appear to be nothing more than mutual enemies.

While John Cena has taken over the WWE Championship picture, Rollins has been orchestrating chaos alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on RAW, and he now holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. This means that the man with the most iconic cash-in of all time holds the key to architecting his way into winning whichever world championship he chooses.

Trending

On the RAW after Money in the Bank, CM Punk and John Cena agreed to a title match at Night of Champions, before Rollins came out to remind everyone that he now literally holds the power in the form of the MITB briefcase. On SmackDown that week, though, Cena explained Rollins wouldn't cash in on him and discussed their mutual interests. The message was clear: steps have been taken behind the scenes to create ambiguity in Cena and Rollins’ relationship.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Now, no one is implying that Cena and Rollins have already formed a covert alliance over the past few weeks or months. An overt alliance obviously hasn't been indicated yet. However, these hints could always be a setup for something bigger. That's the beauty: whether within the storyline or in reality, the potential for this alliance always remains, but with every passing week, the likelihood changes.

So, what if Cena officially joins Rollins’ faction? A Cena–Rollins–Heyman faction makes sense, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed acting as the enforcers. Their combined star power could dominate WWE’s narrative for the rest of the year, making life hell for guys like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and more. Rollins' faction, despite getting off to a blockbuster start, has felt a little off in recent weeks, and WWE could make the pivot that they have been teasing as soon as tonight.

John Cena and Seth Rollins' union could be the catalyst in turning Cena babyface

Of course, WWE could execute a classic swerve: Cena is brought in with a handshake, only to be double-crossed. Seth Rollins could lull him into a false sense of security before betraying him at a pivotal moment. The statement of purpose could be the faction holding both the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship by the end of the year.

The double-cross could decisively turn John Cena babyface, and he could take a short hiatus before returning to fight off Rollins off alongside CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, etc. If Rollins holds the gold all the way to WrestleMania 42, Cena, even after his retirement, could return at WrestleMania 42 to help someone like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, or Sami Zayn defeat Seth Rollins and win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More