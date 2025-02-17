John Cena to appear on new WWE show during his farewell tour? Hint explored

The end of 2025 will also mark the end of John Cena's professional wrestling career. Cena, 47, is currently scheduled to compete at Elimination Chamber, and he will also be seen in action throughout the year. This has raised speculations as to whether the 16-time champion will appear on WWE's newest show.

WWE Legends and Future Greats is a new show in which young talent will compete for a contract with the promotion under the watchful eyes of company legends. Recently, Cena shared an image of the WWE LFG poster on Instagram.

This post by John Cena has raised speculations about whether he will appear on the show. As of now, there is no official word on Cena appearing. His post on Instagram is a means to promote the newly launched show, but a future appearance by The Leader of The Cenation can't be ruled out.

After all, Cena is a WWE legend, and the young talent on the show can only learn from his experiences. Hence, it will be interesting to keep a close eye on WWE LFG and see if the former World Heavyweight Champion makes an appearance.

WCW legend proposed an epic farewell tour finale for John Cena

Since John Cena's farewell tour was announced last year, there have been questions about what he would achieve on this tour. However, now that the tour has commenced, many wonder how Cena's career in the Stamford-based promotion will come to an end.

Recently, a WCW legend proposed an epic farewell tour finale for Cena. During an episode of K100, Disco Inferno proposed that Cena could lose at Elimination Chamber and then win at a massive PLE. Inferno said:

"What if [John] Cena goes to the Elimination Chamber and loses? [..] He finally gets the Money in the Bank. Bro, the guy is hardly ever on TV. [...] So, just imagine he wins the Money in the Bank, and just like comes out, cuts a promo or whatever, and he disappears from TV for like eight weeks, and then [returns out of nowhere], it would blow the roof off the place." [From 7:05 onwards]

You can check what Disco Inferno said in the video below:

John Cena potentially winning his 17th World Championship is a subject of immense discussion among the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if WWE books Cena to win his 17th World Title, and if yes, then whom would Cena beat to win the title?

