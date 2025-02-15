WCW legend proposes epic finale for John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour

There has been a lot of talk regarding John Cena's WWE Farewell Tour. The most frequently brought-up question is — will he win number 17?

WCW legend Disco Inferno believes John Cena should surpass the record before retiring. He is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at 16 World Titles. If Cena does not win the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match, then Inferno could see him win the Money in the Bank contract for the second time in his career.

On K100, Disco Inferno believes WWE will milk the 'will he, won't he' angle till the end of his Farewell Tour. However, Inferno added that the finale should have his 17th World Title win.

"What if [John] Cena goes to the Elimination Chamber and loses? [..] He finally gets the Money in the Bank. Bro, the guy is hardly ever on TV. [...] So, just imagine he wins the Money in the Bank, and just like comes out, cuts a promo or whatever, and he disappears from TV for like eight weeks, and then [returns out of nowhere], it would blow the roof off the place," Inferno said. [From 7:05 onwards]

He also thinks that Cena's final match will be in his hometown of Boston, an ideal location for him to retire as the champion. He predicted a PLE-level show that would leave a lasting impression of the epic finale on the fans who have ardently followed him over the years.

"I think he's wrestling in Boston at the end of the year. [...] I would have him win and retire," he added. [7:37 -7:49]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Konnan agreed with this scenario, noting that John Cena should symbolically leave the belt in the ring after planting a kiss.

John Cena has strong opposition at WWE Elimination Chamber

On March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, John Cena will attempt to secure his main event spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All for one last time. He headlined WrestleMania nine times before, including five show-closing matches.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, Cena will have to survive in the brutal Chamber against CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor.

The final slot will be determined next week when Rollins and Bálor lock horns on RAW. Ahead of the red brand's show, The Visionary took a dig at Cena, who did not have to qualify for the Chamber.

