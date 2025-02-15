Seth Rollins takes a subtle shot at John Cena ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Seth Rollins hasn't qualified for the WWE Elimination Chamber but he seemingly wasn't a fan of the way John Cena got a bye. Recently, The Visionary took a subtle shot at The Cenation Leader heading into Canada.

Earlier this year, John Cena announced his participation in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber right after he failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event. The move didn't sit well with many, including the likes of Drew McIntyre and CM Punk, who qualified for the gimmick match in Canada.

In a recent interview with Bobby Bones Sports, Seth Rollins took a subtle shot at John Cena while he talked about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. During this conversation, The Visionary's tone made it clear that he wasn't okay with Cena entering the match without having to qualify.

"That's going to be big. I hope I can get myself in there. I still have to qualify for it. I'm not even in the chamber yet. [CM] Punk's in the chamber. [John] Cena's in the chamber. Cena just said, 'I'm in. I'm doing it. I'm not qualifying, I'm John Cena,' and I go, 'Okay, I guess that makes sense,'" Rollins said. (From 05:41 to 05:56)

Check out the video below:

While it wasn't a direct shot at The Cenation Leader, Rollins also made a fair point on how the star was handed the opportunity heading into WrestleMania 41.

John Cena and Seth Rollins crossed paths at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Over a decade ago, John Cena and Seth Rollins were constantly fighting against each other as The Franchise Player wanted to eliminate The Authority, and The Architect was the golden child of the group on WWE RAW.

The two often traded wins and eventually moved on with their careers. However, both the veterans are extremely familiar with each other and crossed paths at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

Regardless of their previous rivalry, Cena and Rollins shared the ring and got a few punches in on each other before CM Punk eliminated The Visionary and The Original Tribal Chief at the same time.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Bobby Bones Sports and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

