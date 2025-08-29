  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena is in big trouble as his WWE retirement tour comes to a close

John Cena is in big trouble as his WWE retirement tour comes to a close

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 29, 2025 02:04 GMT
John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 [Image Credits: WWE
John Cena at SummerSlam 2025 [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

John Cena is just a few months away from his retirement, and emotions have already started running high among millions around the world. The 17-time WWE Champion marked a historic heel turn back at Elimination Chamber to kick off his retirement tour and ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

While his heel turn didn’t work for long, he managed to make headlines in iconic feuds against the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton, putting him at the top of the roster once again. However, with the essence of his heel turn fading away, WWE immediately turned him back into a babyface at SummerSlam, where he lost the title.

While fans loved his face turn, he now has some big threats coming after him. After he lost his title at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made an incredible return to deliver a thunderous F-5 to the star, taking him down in a moment. Further, before Lesnar’s rivalry with Cena could kick off, Logan Paul entered the picture and is now set to face Cena at Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

In addition, Drew McIntyre has been looming as a potential threat, trying to secure his first match against the Franchise Player, a match the fans have been eagerly awaiting for years. With some of the top names trying to take the former Undisputed WWE Champion down, it is clear that his face turn has generated a number of consequences for the retiring star.

While Cena might have trouble coming his way in the form of these three massive stars, it is clear that fans will always support the Franchise Player, regardless of his wins or losses. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.

Ad

Wrestling expert suggests Drew McIntyre to be John Cena’s final opponent

The question of John Cena’s final opponent has been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The Franchise Player has 10 appearances left before his retirement, and fans have been wondering who he will face in his final wrestling match.

Wrestling expert Sam Roberts, on a recent edition of NotSam Wrestling, suggested that the Scottish Warrior should be the one to retire the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad
"There’s one more thing you can do before the end of the year, either in John Cena’s last match or maybe John Cena’s second-to-last match, however you want to do it. Drew McIntyre beats John Cena. So, he’s not the champion anymore, but he beats John Cena with a Claymore. Just beats him," said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)
Ad

youtube-cover

While a potential match between the two will be a treat to watch, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications