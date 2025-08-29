John Cena is in big trouble as his WWE retirement tour comes to a close

John Cena is just a few months away from his retirement, and emotions have already started running high among millions around the world. The 17-time WWE Champion marked a historic heel turn back at Elimination Chamber to kick off his retirement tour and ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.While his heel turn didn’t work for long, he managed to make headlines in iconic feuds against the likes of CM Punk and Randy Orton, putting him at the top of the roster once again. However, with the essence of his heel turn fading away, WWE immediately turned him back into a babyface at SummerSlam, where he lost the title.While fans loved his face turn, he now has some big threats coming after him. After he lost his title at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made an incredible return to deliver a thunderous F-5 to the star, taking him down in a moment. Further, before Lesnar’s rivalry with Cena could kick off, Logan Paul entered the picture and is now set to face Cena at Clash in Paris.In addition, Drew McIntyre has been looming as a potential threat, trying to secure his first match against the Franchise Player, a match the fans have been eagerly awaiting for years. With some of the top names trying to take the former Undisputed WWE Champion down, it is clear that his face turn has generated a number of consequences for the retiring star.While Cena might have trouble coming his way in the form of these three massive stars, it is clear that fans will always support the Franchise Player, regardless of his wins or losses. Time will now tell what WWE has in store for the legend next.Wrestling expert suggests Drew McIntyre to be John Cena’s final opponentThe question of John Cena’s final opponent has been making the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. The Franchise Player has 10 appearances left before his retirement, and fans have been wondering who he will face in his final wrestling match.Wrestling expert Sam Roberts, on a recent edition of NotSam Wrestling, suggested that the Scottish Warrior should be the one to retire the former Undisputed WWE Champion.&quot;There’s one more thing you can do before the end of the year, either in John Cena’s last match or maybe John Cena’s second-to-last match, however you want to do it. Drew McIntyre beats John Cena. So, he’s not the champion anymore, but he beats John Cena with a Claymore. Just beats him,&quot; said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)While a potential match between the two will be a treat to watch, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.