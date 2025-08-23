2-time WWE Champion tipped to be John Cena's final opponent before retiring by wrestling expert

John Cena is left with a mere 10 appearances before he bids goodbye to WWE. Amid this, there's been a lot of speculation about who would be his last opponent. Sam Roberts has opined that Drew McIntyre could be an intriguing choice.

Ad

Cena is right now slated to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris 2025 on August 31st. He's also due to face Brock Lesnar in the near future after the latter showed up unannounced at the end of SummerSlam 2025 to take him out.

WWE has already announced that Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 on December 13th would witness John Cena's retirement match. As such, there's been tons of chatter surrounding who the company picks to face Cena in his final hurrah. On the latest edition of his NotSam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts mentioned WWE could have Drew McIntyre step up for the occasion.

Ad

Trending

"There’s one more thing you can do before the end of the year, either in John Cena’s last match or maybe John Cena’s second-to-last match, however you want to do it. Drew McIntyre beats John Cena. So, he’s not the champion anymore, but he beats John Cena with a Claymore. Just beats him," said Sam Roberts. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Sam Roberts says Drew McIntyre could go after the Undisputed WWE Title

Furthermore, the RAW Recap host added that having McIntyre pin Cena in his retirement match could allow WWE to build him as a challenger to Cody Rhodes. Roberts stated that having Drew McIntyre beat John Cena could raise his credibility as a worthy successor to The American Nightmare.

Ad

"So, now you’re entering into 2026 with Cody as the champion, which means you’re going to have Cody in a Wrestlemania main event defending that title. But now you’ve got Drew McIntyre having beaten John Cena. You’ve gotten a taste of what Drew McIntyre looks like as champion. And Drew McIntyre has beaten John Cena in one of John Cena’s last matches, if not Drew McIntyre’s, if not John Cena’s actual last match."

The Scottish Warrior is already embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, and it remains to be seen if he gets a shot at his title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More