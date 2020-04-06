John Cena breaks silence after Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36

He finally commented amid uncertainty regarding his future after his loss to Bray Wyatt.

The twisted Firefly Fun House match hinted at the end of John Cena's career.

John Cena and the Vince McMahon puppet.

The Firefly Fun House match wasn't what we expected it to be. It wasn't even a proper match, to begin with. However, it was wholesomely entertaining and a clever effort at telling a story.

Bray Wyatt took John Cena on a manic psychedelic trip and in the end, he got his revenge against The Cenation Leader.

John Cena broke his silence on Twitter with a typical tweet in which the 16-time WWE Champion stuck to his 'never give up' mantra.

You can check out the tweet below:

When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 6, 2020

The tweet given above isn't Cena's only social media activity worth noting as he also put up a photo of the Pig Boy puppet from the Fun House match.

There has been a lot of fan speculation that we may not see John Cena for a very long time after his defeat to Bray Wyatt, and there are many reasons to believe the theory.

The Firefly Fun House match was a highlight of John Cena's career and it showcased the transformation of the veteran in the most innovative way possible.

The match had various comedic elements and real-life references of John Cena's career progression. Vince McMahon's 'it's good s***' line was also an unexpected addition and it got the fans talking about the creativity that went into putting the match together.

Cena was made to look powerless throughout the match as Bray Wyatt systematically broke the future Hall of Famer down from a psychological standpoint.

It did seem like the end of John Cena, but was it? Will we see the emergence of a never-seen-before avatar of the Franchise Player, which has been the norm with all of Wyatt's victims? Only time will tell.