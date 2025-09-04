John Cena to bring back 12-time world champion after 2 years for Brock Lesnar feud? Possibility explored

After defeating Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena is set to make his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Franchise Player is expected to start a feud with Brock Lesnar now, as The Beast attacked him at SummerSlam 2025.Another Cena vs. Lesnar showdown will likely be a huge box office hit for WWE. To add more twists to the story, John Cena might bring back 12-time World Champion Kurt Angle after nearly two years for a feud with the Mayor of Suplex City.The Olympic Gold medalist has already retired from the squared circle and last appeared on WWE television in a segment with D-Generation X on RAW is XXX on January 23, 2023. Since then, Angle has not appeared in any segment in the Stamford-based promotion.Cena and Angle already share a notable history, as the veteran was the first opponent of the 17-time world champion, where he dropped his iconic 'ruthless aggression' promo. With The Last Real Champion on his way to retiring from the ring, Angle could have a presence in this final run.WWE can incorporate Kurt Angle in John Cena's retirement tour by having him in the corner of The Franchise Player against Brock Lesnar. The Cenation Leader can bring the 56-year-old star back on television to prepare for a final match against The Beast.Kurt Angle has a heated history with Lesnar and is very familiar with the dominant star. That's why he could be the perfect one whom John Cena should seek advice from before heading into a final match against the former World Champion.The Olympic Gold Medalist is already a 12-time World Champion across various promotions. This includes a WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign, four WWE Championship wins, and a WCW Title. Additionally, he is a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.Kurt Angle shared his wish about John Cena's WWE retirement tourDuring an interview on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, Kurt Angle talked about The Franchise Player's farewell tour. He expressed his wish to be part of the tour, but it's not possible due to the veteran's banged-up physical condition.“I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do,” he saidWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKKurt Angle says he wishes he was physically able to wrestle John Cena on Cena’s farewell tour: “I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries.So, if not a physical altercation, then Angle being on John Cena's corner for a match against Brock Lesnar could be be a perfect way.