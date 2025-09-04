  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena to bring back 12-time world champion after 2 years for Brock Lesnar feud? Possibility explored

John Cena to bring back 12-time world champion after 2 years for Brock Lesnar feud? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Sep 04, 2025 06:27 GMT
John Cena (left), Brock Lesnar (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]
John Cena (left), Brock Lesnar (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

After defeating Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena is set to make his appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Franchise Player is expected to start a feud with Brock Lesnar now, as The Beast attacked him at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Another Cena vs. Lesnar showdown will likely be a huge box office hit for WWE. To add more twists to the story, John Cena might bring back 12-time World Champion Kurt Angle after nearly two years for a feud with the Mayor of Suplex City.

The Olympic Gold medalist has already retired from the squared circle and last appeared on WWE television in a segment with D-Generation X on RAW is XXX on January 23, 2023. Since then, Angle has not appeared in any segment in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cena and Angle already share a notable history, as the veteran was the first opponent of the 17-time world champion, where he dropped his iconic 'ruthless aggression' promo. With The Last Real Champion on his way to retiring from the ring, Angle could have a presence in this final run.

Ad

WWE can incorporate Kurt Angle in John Cena's retirement tour by having him in the corner of The Franchise Player against Brock Lesnar. The Cenation Leader can bring the 56-year-old star back on television to prepare for a final match against The Beast.

Kurt Angle has a heated history with Lesnar and is very familiar with the dominant star. That's why he could be the perfect one whom John Cena should seek advice from before heading into a final match against the former World Champion.

Ad

The Olympic Gold Medalist is already a 12-time World Champion across various promotions. This includes a WWE World Heavyweight Championship reign, four WWE Championship wins, and a WCW Title. Additionally, he is a six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

Kurt Angle shared his wish about John Cena's WWE retirement tour

During an interview on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, Kurt Angle talked about The Franchise Player's farewell tour. He expressed his wish to be part of the tour, but it's not possible due to the veteran's banged-up physical condition.

Ad
“I wish I could, man. I can’t. But that would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do,” he said

So, if not a physical altercation, then Angle being on John Cena's corner for a match against Brock Lesnar could be be a perfect way.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications