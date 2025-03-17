John Cena to bring back iconic weapon after 13 years on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored 

John Cena is set for tonight's WWE RAW from Forest National in Brussels, Belgium. The company is currently on its Europe Tour, and Cena is advertised for upcoming episodes of the red brand from Glasgow and London on March 24 and March 31, respectively.

Ad

The 16-time World Champion will make his first appearance since turning heel at the Elimination Chamber. It is being speculated that Cena will introduce a new theme music for his heel persona on tonight's show. He debuted his iconic theme song 'The Time Is Now' exactly 20 years ago on March 17, 2005. Since this is his first appearance on the flagship show as a villain, he can recreate that moment by debuting a new entrance song.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, that may not be all. The Franchise Player can bring back the padlock chain after 13 years. He last wore it on the March 12, 2012, edition of RAW as part of his 'Doctor of Thuganomics' persona to trash-talk The Rock. The company recently released John Cena 'CHAINGANG' merchandise, which could hint at the veteran bringing back his iconic weapon. The new T-shirts show a bulldog wearing a lock chain.

Cena also returned as Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35 and confronted Elias. However, if he returns tonight with his old-school gimmick and the padlock chain, this will be the first time on RAW since 2012.

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Given that the padlock was a part of the Doctor of Thuganomics character who had quite a bit of edge, Cena might bring it back to give his new heel character the Hollywood effect. Additionally, it will ensure that his character is closely aligned with The Rock's Hollywood Heel as well!

John Cena to win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania 41?

The Cenation Leader wants to win his 17th World Championship before he retires, but it won't be easy. The other superstars on the roster are younger and at the peak of their careers, while Cena is on his retirement tour.

Ad

However, WWE dropped some hints that made fans speculate that the Franchise Player would become the new Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

First, he has been advertised for the SmackDown following The Show of Shows. This possibly means he could address the fans as the new champion. Second, he has been advertised alongside Randy Orton for Backlash 2025, which takes place in Orton's hometown St. Louis.

The Viper may be John Cena's first challenger if he defeats The American Nightmare at the upcoming premium live event in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback