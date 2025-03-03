4 songs John Cena can use as his WWE theme after shocking heel turn

WWE Superstar John Cena joined hands with The Rock and turned heel at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. He destroyed Cody Rhodes by the order of The Final Boss and held the Undisputed WWE Championship, signaling he will do anything to lift a 17th World Title.

With a new heel turn, here are four possible songs the 47-year-old could use as his new entrance theme:

#4. A heel song from his original album ‘You Can’t See Me’?

John Cena has made his entry into the Stamford-based promotion in 2002 as a wrestler who could rap. Apart from several freestyling promos and segments, he is also the man behind his current theme song, The Time is Now. This was a song from his 2005 album You Can’t See Me co-created with Da Trademarc. Now, Cena could use another song from the same album titled Bad, Bad Man.

This would sit perfectly with the new heel turn of the Leader of Cenation. Additionally, John Cena could do a segment where he could explain that he always wanted to turn heel, but couldn’t do it till he got the guidance and power he needed from The Rock.

#3. Travis Scott could create a new theme for John Cena

One of the notable things about John Cena’s heel turn was the presence of musician and rapper Travis Scott in the ring. The UTOPIA artist held Cody Rhodes down as The Rock and Cena delivered a brutal beatdown. Scott could have a further role in the storyline and could create or co-create a new theme song for the Leader of Cenation.

While a new song could be in the making for the 16-time World Champion, there is also a chance the company could use one of Scott’s already released songs.

#2. Cena could revert back to his Thuganomics life

John Cena has had quite a few theme songs during his career. One of them was in line with his freestyle rapper gimmick, Word Life - Basic Thuganomics. This could see Cena do some rap bits in his segments and promos as well.

Given his heel persona, he could also come up with some diss tracks against Cody Rhodes and the Cody Crybabies.

#1. A new remix of My Time is Now?

John Cena’s My Time is Now is a globally popular track that has been synonymous with his personality as well as WWE during the PG era. Thus, there is a chance that he may not change his theme song. However, there is a chance that the Stamford-based promotion could create a remixed version of the song to conform with his heel persona.

Recently, Shinsuke Nakamura received a heel remixed version of his entrance theme, The Rising Sun. The new theme has received a lot of acclaim and works well with the three-time United States Champion’s current character. It would be interesting to see if Cena also receives such a remix and if any changes are made to his theme.

