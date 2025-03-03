Travis Scott to fight Cody Rhodes' friend at WWE WrestleMania 41? Chances explored 

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was attacked by The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player shockingly turned heel, delivering a low blow and assaulting the Undisputed WWE Champion after the 39-year-old refused The Final Boss' offer. Scott also joined the proceedings, as he seemingly landed hard punches on The American Nightmare. Interestingly, this could result in the musician facing Cody's friend, Stephen Amell, at WrestleMania 41.

The Green Arrow star and Cody Rhodes are longtime friends. The two fought a tag team match against each other at the 2015 SummerSlam, where Amell and Neville defeated the erstwhile Stardust and Wade Barrett.

Now, it seems that Stephen Amell could return to WWE and aid The American Nightmare. While Cody Rhodes would be busy defending his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, the Triple H-led creative team could also book a match between Amell and Travis Scott. While this is a possible creative direction the company can take, all of this is speculation at the moment.

Cody Rhodes to lose his title at WrestleMania 41?

The WWE Universe is still absorbing the shock of John Cena’s unexpected heel turn. While fans supported the 16-time World Champion's direct entry into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match because of his ‘Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect’ for the company, it seems The Rock was the one who decided to put The Greatest of All Time in the gimmick match.

Now, after his win inside the chain-linked circular steel structure, it seems that his 17th world championship run is inevitable. John Cena is already a formidable opponent, and now that he has turned heel and has The Great One's support, the 47-year-old won’t stick to playing fair. Thus, Cody Rhodes may not be able to exit WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion. This would help Cena, who is currently tied with Hall of Famer Ric Flair, become the man with the highest number of world titles won by a wrestler.

The Stamford-based promotion could use this setup to make The American Nightmare dethrone The Doctor of Thuganomics at a later premium live event. However, this is also speculative. It will be interesting to see how Cody responds to Cena's heel turn.

