John Cena to debut a new ring attire after WWE heel turns? Exploring The Rock's comments

WWE Superstar John Cena recently turned heel and attacked Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Elimination Chamber on the orders of The Rock. But, with an unexpected change in his character's personality, will his in-ring gear also witness a change? The Final Boss said regarding the matter.

Cody Rhodes received a huge pop from the Rogers Centre crowd in Toronto when he stood up to The Rock and rejected the offer to become his champion. Soon after, he was pummeled down by John Cena, who smashed his face using Dusty Rhodes' Rolex watch, which was gifted by Triple H and Nick Khan to Cody following WrestleMania XL.

During the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference, The Final Boss was asked if Cena would change his in-ring gear and get rid of his iconic jorts following the heel turn. In answering the question, the High Chief said that while everything was up to the Cenation Leader, he would most likely change nothing about his gear.

"That's up to John. Knowing him, he'd probably stay the exact same and keep wearing what he wears," The Rock said.

Thus, the WWE Universe could see John Cena wearing the same clothes, preaching about 'Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect,' but he won't embody those traits. It would be interesting to see if Cena undergoes a gear change to mark his astonishing heel turn.

Why did John Cena turn heel?

John Cena got straight to action as soon as he was released from his Elimination Chamber pod. After dishing out multiple Attitude Adjustments, the Leader of Cenation looked strong. The Franchise Player secured his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by eliminating CM Punk and winning his fourth career chamber match.

Despite being at the top, Cena's heel turn shocked everyone. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer said that Cena knows it is not his crowd anymore. He also highlighted that WWE didn't lose anything by turning him heel and that it would also make a better booking for WrestleMania 41.

"I mean we got a babyface-heel thing going into the thing [WrestleMania], I think that's probably a better dynamic... It's not his crowd now, this is the Cody Rhodes crowd, it's a different era and he's not the guy, you know, he's not the big merch seller. Umm, although his merch sells well, but you know it's not necessary you're not sacrificing anything at all by turning him," he said. [From 0:54 to 01:44]

The Stamford-based promotion could use this dynamic to give John Cena a 17th World Title run and have Cody Rhodes dethrone him later. Additionally, the company could make Cena lose the WrestleMania 41 match and later give him the Money in the Bank contract to cash in on Rhodes. This would add another layer to his heel turn.

It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

