John Cena to bring new Undisputed WWE title; match against legendary star? 3 Directions for the 17-time world champion after WrestleMania 41

John Cena finally became the 17-time World Champion by dethroning Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. During the match, Travis Scott also made his presence felt and emerged as a major factor behind The Franchise Player's victory.

Ad

Now, Cena is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, which opens multiple directions for post-WrestleMania plans for the veteran. In this, we will look at three possible directions for John Cena following his title victory at The Show of Shows.

#3. John Cena might bring a new Undisputed WWE title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's Spinner Championship got a massive heat from the fans, and as Cena has all the plans to ruin wrestling for them, The Cenation Leader will not hesitate to bring a new Undisputed WWE title.

Fans might see the veteran bringing up an updated version of the spinner title, as he wants more nuclear heat from the WWE Universe. An angle like this will enhance Cena's final run as World Champion, making it even more special to watch.

Ad

Additionally, during the post-show conference, the Champion confirmed that he will appear on RAW to ruin wrestling. Therefore, it's likely that he will bring the new title ton the show.

#2. A match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even before WrestleMania 41, John Cena and Randy Orton were anticipated to clash at the Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event. This speculation gained widespread attention after The Viper was prominently featured in the official post for the Backlash PLE.

So, as Cena is advertised to make his appearance on SmackDown after WrestleMania, it's likely that he will be confronted by the Legend Killer. This confrontation will set up Orton vs. Cena for the next PLE, with the Undisputed WWE title on the line.

Ad

Also, due to the history between these two stars, the Apex Predator appears to be the perfect opponent for John Cena's 17th World title reign.

#1. John Cena might create a new faction of his own

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock was notably absent from WrestleMania, suggesting that he might not return to the company anytime soon. With The Franchise Player now the Undisputed Champion, he might create a new faction to ensure a lengthy title reign.

This could be done to make things interesting even in the absence of The People's Champion, and when The Rock returns, he will align himself with Cena's new potential faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.