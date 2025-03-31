John Cena to bury WWE legend completely on RAW only for him to appear? Exploring the chances

John Cena is on his retirement tour right now and is pursuing his 17th WWE World Championship. He currently holds the record for most world title wins along with the legendary Ric Flair. On this week's RAW, Cena might make fun of Flair and his accomplishments only for The Nature Boy to make a surprise appearance and confront him.

Ad

Cena told fans on last week's RAW that he was going to win his 17th WWE World Championship at WrestleMania and "ruin" pro wrestling for everyone. During his promo, The Cenation also talked about Ric Flair and how he was going to make everyone forget about the two-time Hall of Famer's legacy after he wins the gold at The Show of Shows.

In London, England, The Franchise Player could completely bury the former Evolution member in a scathing promo. Ric Flair could then make a surprise appearance, interrupting The Cenation Leader. The two could engage in a war of words, and Cena could even attack Flair during the segment.

Ad

Trending

This angle could allow John Cena to look like a legitimate heel heading into 'Mania. Ultimately, Cody Rhodes could come out and save The Nature Boy while assaulting Cena.

Ad

Cena and Rhodes have confronted each other twice on WWE's Europe tour. However, the 16-time World Champion hasn't put his hands on Rhodes since the beatdown at Elimination Chamber 2025. It will be interesting to see if the two exchange blows this week in London in the potential presence of The Nature Boy.

John Cena shared a cryptic message ahead of RAW

John Cena is set to appear on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW in London. He will most likely confront Cody Rhodes again on the show. This is also expected to be Cena's last scheduled TV appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Fans are hoping to see the two engage in a physical confrontation on this week's episode of the red show. Before the event, Cena took to X to share a cryptic message for fans.

"Good work finds a way," Cena wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans are curious to see what John Cena will do when he appears on RAW this week in London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback