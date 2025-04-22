John Cena calling his spots; rare Roman Reigns moment captured - 4 Times superstars were seen breaking character at WrestleMania 41 

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year. Since the first show held in 1985, it has been the pinnacle of sports entertainment. The 2025 iteration of the event is no exception to that rule.

There were several amazing matches held over the weekend. Arguably, the best match of the weekend was Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair. Perhaps the most over-the-top reaction to a match was for Jey Uso vs. Gunther, where the two men fought for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While there were many big matches and moments, some mistakes occurred throughout the shows, too. Some questionable bookings took place alongside occasional botches. Additionally, there were points where stars broke character.

This article will take a look at four times where superstars were seen breaking character at The Showcase Of The Immortals. This includes spot calling, checking on supposed rivals, and more.

Below are four times superstars were seen breaking character at WrestleMania 41.

#4. John Cena was blatantly calling spots at WrestleMania 41

John Cena is one of the best of all time. He is a 17-time world champion, a former Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and a future Hall of Famer. He has done it all in WWE.

At The Show Of Shows, Cena went one-on-one with Cody Rhodes. The two men clashed during WrestleMania Sunday, and John ended up winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. The match had controversy, however.

John was caught by fans calling out spots. For example, when Cody Rhodes was throwing punches at John, he loudly said the words "again." That's obviously breaking character, but it isn't new for Cena. He is infamous for his loud spot calling.

#3. Roman Reigns checked on CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today, and arguably in WWE history. He is another big name who is definitely Hall of Fame-bound and has headlined numerous WrestleMania events.

This year's major WrestleMania match for Roman Reigns was actually a Triple Threat Match. He battled both Seth Rollins and CM Punk, two long-time rivals with whom he shares a lot of history.

At one point in the match, Roman Reigns dived onto both men. He then noticeably went over to both men on the floor and checked on them to be sure that they were okay. The camera caught it, and it was truthfully quite blatant, but it was for a good reason, at least.

#2. Seth Rollins told CM Punk to kick out

Seth Rollins is another all-time great. He joined WWE's main roster through The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. Over time, he emerged as a singles star and has achieved numerous world title victories, earning recognition as one of the best wrestlers to put on a pair of boots.

The Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania was amazing, but there was another incident in which kayfabe was broken. This time, it was not Roman Reigns who was responsible.

Instead, Seth Rollins leveled CM Punk and pinned The Second City Saint. During the pin, Seth could be heard telling Punk to kick out. Obviously, this wouldn't be something that happens if it were a legitimate fight, which is why it broke kayfabe.

#1. John Cena told Travis Scott to hold the title up

As noted, John Cena went one-on-one with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. The Undisputed WWE Championship was at stake, but chaos ensued when the referee was knocked out of the ring.

Travis Scott, the famous hip-hop artist, made his way out with an extremely slow and deliberate entrance that eventually led to him having a stare down with Cody. He held the belt out as if to hit him, but it appeared clunky and awkward. He then took a Cross Rhodes.

At one point, Travis was meant to hold up the title belt, but his instincts were lacking or he got lost and didn't know what to do. The somber John Cena had to break character and tell him to hold up the belt, which was awkward yet amusing. Considering Travis's lack of wrestling experience, this kind of mistake is mostly harmless.

