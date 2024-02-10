John Cena to cancel his WWE return in 2024? Exploring potential reason why it's possible

John Cena is one of the most adored WWE Superstars of all time, and the WWE Universe is excited to see him return to the ring. The Leader of the Cenation was last seen in the squared circle in Saudi Arabia, taking a Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa. Since then, there have been hints of a return, with many still awaiting his first appearance of 2024. However, fans may have to wait a bit longer in light of recent developments.

These developments have to do with an announcement made by acclaimed filmmaker and CEO of DC Studios James Gunn. Rising to fame thanks to his work with Marvel Studios, Gunn has been doing a lot of work as DC prepares to reboot its cinematic universe, and one of the stars of said universe happens to be John Cena. The 16-time World Champion received praise for his role as Peacemaker, and now the popular TV show is set for a second season.

Gunn took to Threads, where he confirmed that the script for Peacemaker season two has been finished. It is for this reason that there is no telling when Cena will return to WWE. Filming could begin anytime this year or even next year. Assuming the plan is set in motion for 2024, then it is highly unlikely Cena will be available to dust off his wrestling gear.

The fact of the matter is, there is really no telling when filming will start. As such, there is no way of knowing whether or not Cena will actually postpone his WWE return. The fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Pro wrestling legend believes WWE is already grooming the next John Cena

If John Cena does not make a WWE appearance this year, it wouldn't be a bad thing. Granted, WWE hasn't had a true babyface since Cena, but one pro wrestling legend believes the company is currently grooming the next one. Taking into account just how popular he is and all he does for the community, Disco Inferno believes one WWE superstar is perfect for the Cena-shaped hole in WWE.

In Inferno's opinion, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is the next rendition of The Leader of the Cenation. Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast with Konnan, Inferno claimed that Rhodes does everything Cena did to a tee, from his public relations interactions to his appearances on behalf of organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It's difficult to disagree with Disco Inferno in many respects. Every time Cody Rhodes enters the ring, the WWE Universe cheers him on. That's how much they adore him. He most certainly has the qualities to become the WWE's future face.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is the next John Cena? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

