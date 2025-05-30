John Cena & Cody Rhodes set for WWE SmackDown face-off: 4 things that could happen

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be at the Thompson-Boling Arena this Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee, for WWE SmackDown. The bitter rivals will be in the same building for the first time since Rhodes returned at Saturday Night's Main Event to prevent Cena from helping Logan Paul beat Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the duo is not advertised to have a face-off tonight, it will inevitably happen, especially with both Cena and Rhodes having a lot to say. The American Nightmare has had enough of The Last Real Champion heading into their tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Let's look at four things that could happen between Cena and Rhodes in tonight's episode of the blue brand.

#4. A good old-fashioned brawl is possible

Cody Rhodes and John Cena. (Photo: WWE.com)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to go face-to-face on tonight's SmackDown, and it could happen at the start or end of the show. Regardless of when it's going to happen, the heated rivals might be heading for a huge brawl.

It's an effective formula by WWE if they want to make a feud gain a lot of heat heading into a huge event. Fans already got a glimpse at Saturday Night's Main Event, but it could escalate to a pull-apart fight that may need the entire SmackDown roster.

#3. Logan Paul might make an appearance

Things could also be civil between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, especially if SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis beefs up his security team. Aldis has a better track record in keeping peace compared to his RAW counterpart, Adam Pearce.

One possible scenario is for Logan Paul to sneak into the ring or at ringside to hit a cheap shot on The American Nightmare. Paul is likely furious at Rhodes for costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Cody Rhodes could ask for a rematch against John Cena

Cody Rhodes. (Photo: WWE.com)

It's been more than a month since Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes is not entitled to a rematch, but he can certainly ask for it due to how Cena won the title from him.

But since The Last Real Champion is a full-blown heel, he'll likely turn down the challenge and ruin the people's night. Nevertheless, the build for the Money in the Bank tag team match should reach new heights in the next week or so.

#1. Nick Aldis might announce a stipulation for MITB match

John Cena can certainly turn down a rematch against Cody Rhodes. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could assert his authority by at least giving Rhodes a shot at earning it at Money in the Bank. Aldis could put a stipulation into the match that could affect Cena's reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

One potential stipulation is that if Rhodes and Jey Uso get the win, The American Nightmare earns a future title shot. But if they lose, Cody can't challenge for the title as long as Cena is the champion.

Logan Paul could also get another crack at Jey's World Heavyweight Championship, though it has to be decided by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

