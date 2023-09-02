John Cena to compete in India for the first time in his WWE career? Here's what fans should know

John Cena is set for a huge match in India next week. WWE’s Franchise Player will team up with former archrival, Seth Rollins, against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at Superstar Spectacle on September 8. Fans might wonder if Cena has competed in India before.

To answer the question, no. John Cena himself stated on SmackDown tonight that he’ll compete in India for the first time in his WWE career. Even though he’s been part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for more than a decade, Cena has never been part of the in-ring action in India.

Cena also confirmed during his SmackDown promo he’ll host Payback tomorrow night. The 16-time world champion is reportedly set to work a longer WWE schedule, rather than a one-off appearance this time around. He’s also been reportedly discussed for a potential program with Cody Rhodes.

As far as his involvement at Payback 2023 is concerned, Cena hasn’t mentioned what he plans to do at the September 2nd premium live event other than host it. He might get involved in a confrontation with his Superstar Spectacle opponents tomorrow night.

John Cena laid out Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

John Cena returned to SmackDown tonight to deliver a huge announcement. The Cenation leader told the WWE Universe he’ll be host of Payback tomorrow night. Cena also thanked them for allowing him the opportunity to work Superstar Spectacle in India.

Before he could finish his promo, Cena was rudely interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who came out to a brand new theme song. The one-half of The Usos asked Cena what he was doing on SmackDown since people came to see Jimmy and not John.

Jimmy also compared Cena to Roman Reigns. Cena retaliated by saying “the wrong Uso quit.” He then reversed a superkick from Jimmy into a huge Attitude Adjustment to set the tone for the rest of the show.

