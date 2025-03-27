John Cena to compete in an unexpected dream match after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

All eyes are on John Cena heading into WrestleMania 41. The Leader of the Cenation is looking to make history and win his record-breaking 17th world championship at The Show of Shows. It will be a tough task, but win or lose, could he compete in an unexpected dream match soon after?

The answer to this question is that it is a possibility. As for who would be involved in this dream match, John Cena would be on one side and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the other. The WWE Hall of Famer is the one legend whom Cena hasn't had the pleasure of working with in the ring.

Stone Cold will be in town for WWE World during WrestleMania weekend. There are rumors suggesting he could get involved in John Cena's match with Cody Rhodes. Should that prove to be the case, perhaps Cena could take issue with it and later challenge The Texas Rattlesnake to a match, seeking retribution.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling what WWE has planned for the title match at WrestleMania 41, let alone if Stone Cold will get involved or if anything will happen following that. Only time will tell how things unfold.

John Cena called out Ric Flair on WWE RAW

Speaking of WWE Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair was recently name-dropped on RAW. This was courtesy of the man of the hour, John Cena. The 47-year-old called out The Nature Boy when he opened the show in Glasgow, Scotland.

In his promo, Cena vowed to ruin professional wrestling. One of the ways he plans on doing that is by erasing the name of Ric Flair from history. How will he do that? Well, by simply winning a record-breaking 17th World Championship.

In addition to this, he also plans on retiring with the Undisputed WWE Championship, therefore leaving WWE to create a new "toy" one. These are all lofty goals he has set out for himself. It will be interesting to see if he can fulfill his plan come WrestleMania 41.

