John Cena to cross the line by invading Randy Orton's house ahead of WWE Backlash 2025? Exploring the potential twist

John Cena made history by capturing the record-breaking 17th WWE championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, defeating Cody Rhodes and ending his iconic title reign at 378 days. The Real Last Champion is now moving forward to a new endeavor as he is set to clash with his arch-rival Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.

Cena and Orton share an extensive history, having been involved in major rivalries throughout their decorated careers. However, this is the first time that John Cena is a heel while The Apex Predator is a good guy.

Recently, John Cena shared a throwback picture from 2007 on his Instagram account, showing Randy Orton punt-kicking his father on live television during an episode of RAW. With his new evil persona, The Cenation Leader could finally avenge Orton’s attack on his father.

In shocking turns of events, John Cena might invade Randy Orton’s house in his absence and video call him while being with his wife and kids on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, letting The Apex Predator know that he could have crossed the line and hurt his family just like the Legend Killer did to his father in the past.

Cena could express that he was different and would not cross the lines. This potential scenario would increase the heat between Cena and Orton and raise the intensity of the match.

That said, the proposed angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE legend John Cena was called the “GOAT” after WrestleMania 41

WWE legend The Rock was highly anticipated to appear at WrestleMania 41. However, he did not make an appearance. The Brahma Bull appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed his absence from The Show of Shows.

While talking, The Rock praised John Cena and congratulated him on his record-breaking 17th title victory in WWE. He expressed that Cena has now attained “GOAT” status and has moved up on his list of Mount Rushmore.

"Let's start with the ending, and let's start with John becoming the 17-time Heavyweight Champion and becoming, legitimizing himself as being, without question, The GOAT. Period. He's on Mount Rushmore now... John raising that title; that was the bottom line. That was the North Star, and I loved it, and I love that moment. I think he's going to go on to have this insane run as a heel," The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Orton saga unfolds in the coming week ahead of 2025 Backlash.

