  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena to cross unimaginable line to finally break World title record? Exploring potential twist

John Cena to cross unimaginable line to finally break World title record? Exploring potential twist

By Rohan Verma
Modified Aug 22, 2024 10:11 GMT
John Cena
John Cena retirement tour will kickoff from 2025. [Image source: WWE.com and Shop.WWE.com]

John Cena's retirement tour from WWE is set to begin in 2025. The Cenation Leader has already confirmed his presence on the RAW Netflix debut show, heightening fan excitement. However, there's a belief that during this last run, the 16-time World Champion might break new ground by turning heel to finally secure a record-breaking 17th World Championship.

With 16 World Titles already to his name, Cena is on the brink of making history. Many believe that this dream scenario could finally come true during his retirement tour next year. In doing so, Cena might also undergo a shocking character transformation by turning heel.

One potential storyline could see Cena attacking Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 41, where Rhodes might still hold the Undisputed WWE Championship. This feud could lead to Cena dethroning Rhodes and capturing his 17th title.

also-read-trending Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Throughout his WWE career, John Cena has never embraced a villainous role, always remaining the heroic figurehead of the Cenation. However, with his final run approaching, Cena could cross that unimaginable line and turn heel for the first time.

The American Nightmare recently said it would be an honor to face John Cena during his retirement tour next year. This statement from the Undisputed Champion adds to the growing speculation of a Cena vs. Rhodes showdown.

As the retirement tour unfolds, it will be intriguing to see which superstars will face John Cena. And also whether Cena will finally embrace the role of a heel before bidding farewell to the squared circle.

What if John Cena does not turn heel during his retirement tour?

Even if the Cenation Leader decides to remain a babyface and end his career as the hero he’s always been, the chances of him becoming a 17-time World Champion are far from diminished. Cena could achieve this milestone by winning either the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW or the Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown.

Currently, the World Heavyweight Championship is held by Gunther, a dominant heel star expected to have a lengthy title reign. This scenario opens up the possibility of a Cena vs. Gunther match next year.

Reports suggest that a match between the World Heavyweight Champion and the veteran is being planned for Cena's retirement tour. This adds to the likelihood of John Cena securing his 17th title next year, even if he chooses to remain the heroic figure fans have always known.

Quick Links

Edited by Steffi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी