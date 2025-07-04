John Cena to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship before SummerSlam against 36-year-old? Exploring Saturday Night's Main Event possibility

WWE Night of Champions 2025 ended with John Cena still the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Franchise Player defeated his long-time rival, CM Punk, in what was billed as their last bout against each other. He is now scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, in a shocking twist, The Never Seen 17 may have to defend the gold before then.

During the title bout in Saudi Arabia, Seth Rollins and his faction interfered in the main event between Punk and Cena. Mr. Money in the Bank attempted to cash in the briefcase, but it didn't go as planned. Penta and Sami Zayn got involved moments later and neutralized the heavy hitters. John Cena then proceeded to hit Bronson Reed with a massive Attitude Adjustment, a moment which has gotten the WWE Universe talking.

After feeling humiliated by the Undisputed WWE Champion, an ember of resentment could be burning within Reed, and he might seek to get some retribution. On Instagram, the 36-year-old reacted to WWE's comment about him being lifted and slammed by the 17-time world champion.

Following this reaction, Reed might challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. A match against the legend will allow the young star to seek revenge and deliver a devastating Tsunami to the GOAT.

That said, the above scenario is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

John Cena to finally lose the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam?

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Given the high-profile nature of the clash, there is certainly a possibility that the Franchise Player loses the title at the premium live event.

The American Nightmare initially lost the title to John Cena in their first bout at WrestleMania 41. However, he has been on a mission to regain it ever since. At Night of Champions 2025, the 40-year-old defeated his former mentor, Randy Orton, in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a title shot at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

That said, Cody could pull off a massive win and dethrone Cena in their rematch, placing him back on the pedestal of the men's division as champion.

While this angle might sound promising, it is hypothetical. Fans are eagerly waiting the outcome of the bout between the veterans at SummerSlam.

