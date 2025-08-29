John Cena to delay his retirement until WrestleMania 42 after what he said on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored

John Cena's in-ring WWE career is nearing its end, with only a handful of dates left in his official retirement tour. The Last Real Champion has made up his mind that once he is done as an in-ring performer, he will never come back, unlike other wrestling retirements. Interestingly, The Leader of Cenation may push his retirement until WrestleMania 42.

The last week's edition of WWE SmackDown from Ireland saw John Cena and his opponent at Clash in Paris, Logan Paul, getting into a verbal clash. Classic Cena roasted the YouTube sensation before knocking him out with his signature move, Attitude Adjustment.

The Last Real Champion called Paul a "parasite" for stealing opportunities from fans to see him compete against stars like Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, and more. After what he said on SmackDown, in a shocking twist, Cena may announce that he has decided to extend his tour till WrestleMania 42, as he has been feeling fresh as ever.

WWE @WWE "@LoganPaul is a parasite.” @JohnCena is NOT holding back 😳

Extending his tour would allow Cena to complete his wish of facing the opponents he mentioned in his promo and give fans what they want.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative. Moreover, it is highly unlikely to happen, as Cena is now also a Hollywood star and may have committed his time to his upcoming project. However, pro-wrestling has a popular saying, "Never say never."

Former WWE champion warned John Cena

Ahead of the Clash in Paris 2025 Premium Live Event, speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul expressed his thoughts on his singles match against the 17-time WWE World Champion this weekend. The Maverick said he belongs to the Stamford-based promotion, and he would beat Cena at the France PLE.

"John Cena, August 31st in Paris, brother. I'mma dethrone you. Watch out. Watch out, big bro. … I'm going to use the things he's taught me to beat his fu**ing a** in front of everyone in Paris. And the fact that I get to wrestle him in France in front of the entire world, in my fourth year as an outsider, go fu** yourself. I'm not an outsider. I belong here. And I intend to show everyone that in Paris on August 31st at Clash in Paris."

It will be thrilling to see how the saga between Cena and Paul unfolds this weekend at WWE Clash in Paris 2025.

