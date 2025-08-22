Logan Paul fires serious shots at WWE legend John Cena: "Go f*ck yourself" 

Logan Paul has fired some serious shots at John Cena ahead of their highly anticipated match at Clash in Paris at the end of August. Paul and Cena briefly teamed up at Money in the Bank before a falling out after SummerSlam.

The Maverick recently got married to Nina Agdal in Italy and held a special edition of his Impaulsive podcast the day after the wedding. It was filled with high-profile content creator guests like Jake Paul, King Bach, RackaRacka, Oliver Tree, and Juanpa.

Toward the end of the episode, Logan Paul promoted his match against John Cena at Clash in Paris. Paul delivered a threatening message to Cena, taking shots at WWE's GOAT while bragging that he belongs in pro wrestling as a superstar and not as an outsider.

"John Cena, August 31st in Paris, brother. I'mma dethrone you. Watch out. Watch out, big bro. … I'm going to use the things he's taught me to beat his f*cking ass in front of everyone in Paris. And the fact that I get to wrestle him in France in front of the entire world, in my fourth year as an outsider, go f*ck yourself. I'm not an outsider. I belong here. And I intend to show everyone that in Paris on August 31st at Clash in Paris," Paul said.

Logan Paul and John Cena once teamed up at Money in the Bank to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, R-Truth returned that night and attacked Cena, helping Rhodes and Uso get the victory.

Who is Logan Paul's wife Nina Agdal?

Before dating Logan Paul, Nina Agdal was a famous model and was even on the cover of Sports Illustrated. She was also in a high-profile relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio at one point.

Agdal and Paul made their relationship public in 2022, and they got engaged in July 2023. They welcomed their daughter, Esme, last September, and she'll be turning one year old pretty soon.

The couple got married in Lake Como, Italy, which was attended by many celebrities, athletes, and social media influencers.

