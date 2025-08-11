Why John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris is a big mistake by WWE

John Cena will battle Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris later this month. Ever since WWE made this bout official, there has been significant criticism and backlash from fans. Although this is a marquee match on paper, it is not what the WWE Universe longed to see. There are several reasons why Cena vs. Paul happening in Paris is a big mistake.

The Cenation Leader has only a handful of matches left before his retirement in December. Pitting him against The Maverick feels like a poor choice. It is a wasted opportunity compared to the blockbuster matches WWE could have booked for the European PLE. Fans hoped to see a dream match against Brock Lesnar at Clash in Paris after what happened at SummerSlam 2025.

Choosing Logan Paul over Lesnar or other veterans like AJ Styles somewhat diminishes the prestige of John Cena's final appearances. Another major reason why this match shouldn't have happened at this point is that Paul is a well-established name. He doesn't necessarily need a rub from the WWE legend, nor does he have a storied history with the 48-year-old.

WWE could have booked this singles match between Cena and Paul at Money in the Bank when they had the opportunity. However, The Cenation Leader has only three PLE matches left, including Clash in Paris, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series. And this is arguably not the right time to book such a bout that neither provides emotional weight nor narrative significance.

John Cena was advertised for three appearances before Clash in Paris, with one gone and two left. Regular appearances like that before a PLE have been rare in his farewell tour. Therefore, WWE had a wonderful opportunity to utilize these showings to build a captivating feud by perhaps revisiting an iconic rivalry with weeks of classic segments, which could have been a feud to remember for fans.

Giving Logan Paul that opportunity arguably feels like a missed shot, and why not? Fans were hoping for a memorable feud at this juncture. There is no doubt that The Maverick is one of the most talented stars on the roster. However, the Cena vs. Paul match at Clash in Paris doesn't align with the kind of iconic feuds the 48-year-old's farewell tour demands.

Why John Cena needs to face a heel superstar in his farewell match

John Cena's WWE career has been about overcoming hardships and proving to the world that nothing is impossible. Although his farewell tour has mostly been about sweeping fans in nostalgia, his final opponent should be a heel. Cena has spent much of his career as WWE's ultimate babyface, overcoming adversaries.

A heel opponent has the potential to increase the drama of his final match. It will also portray The Cenation Leader as the ultimate underdog one last time. This is a role that resonates deeply with his fanbase. Fans would also rally behind the veteran against a notorious heel, creating a memorable send-off.

A heel like Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, or Gunther could evoke the desired emotions needed for a match of this magnitude. It would ensure that the crowd is fully invested in John Cena and his last battle. Also, the heel vs. face dynamic often creates a compelling storyline and elevates a feud to new heights.

Therefore, the 17-time world champion facing a heel in his retirement match has the potential to keep fans invested. It would allow them to rally behind Cena one last time with great excitement.

