3 Things you need to know about WWE star Logan Paul's wife Nina Agdal

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has finally become a complete family man as he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nina Agdal in a dreamy wedding in Italy on August 15.The YouTube sensation is set to have another massive match this month as he will face John Cena in a singles match at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. World Wrestling Entertainment fans are well aware of The Maverick. However, many in the WWE Universe don't know much about his wife, Nina Agdal. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis listicle will dive deep into the personal life of Logan Paul's wife and explore three things fans need to know about her.#3. Agdal has a massive net worthNina Agdal has had a successful career as a model. She gained popularity after her appearance in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue and has since collaborated with many notable brands.Agdal has amassed a huge fan following on Instagram, as she has over 1.5 million followers on the platform. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Agdal has reportedly accumulated a staggering net worth of $12 million.#2. She reportedly dated Leonardo DiCaprio before the WWE starNina Agdal was reportedly in a relationship with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio between 2016 and 2017. During that time, they were spotted together many times in New York, the Bahamas, and Malibu. As per People, DiCaprio and Agdal amicably parted ways in 2017.#1. Ugly feud with Dillon DanisIn 2023, WWE star Logan Paul faced Conor McGregor's former teammate Dillon Danis in a much-anticipated boxing bout. However, things turned ugly before the contest as Danis began targeting Paul's wife on social media.Danis made some controversial tweets about Nina Agdal, mentioning her past relationships and making derogatory comments. Agdal sued the boxer for posting inappropriate images of her, and the case is still in court.