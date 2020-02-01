John Cena describes WWE RAW Superstar as 'best in-ring performer of all time'

Do you agree with John Cena?

John Cena has revealed that he believes Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer in WWE history.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the 16-time World Champion said he thought the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was “absolutely awesome” and he was particularly impressed by Lesnar’s performance in the 30-man Rumble match.

The WWE Champion entered the match from the No.1 position and eliminated 13 Superstars, equalling Braun Strowman’s 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble record, before he was eliminated by eventual winner Drew McIntyre.

While Lesnar’s dominant start to the match garnered a mixed reaction from WWE fans on social media, Cena was overwhelmingly positive about his former in-ring rival’s performance.

“And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I've seen and I know it's an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he's the best in-ring performer of all time.

I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event.”

Cena went on to say that Lesnar is “a true professional” and “one of the most giving performers in WWE”, and he even admitted that he does not have the skill set to perform in the way that the WWE Champion did at the Royal Rumble.

