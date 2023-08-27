John Cena to dethrone 37-year-old superstar to become a 17-time world champion soon? Exploring the possibility 

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in the sports entertainment business. He is a 16-time world champion in WWE and is tied with Ric Flair for most world title wins. However, Cena could soon surpass The Nature Boy to become a 17-time world champion by dethroning a current titleholder.

The superstar in question here is none other than Seth Rollins. As you may know, WWE has announced that John Cena will return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Hollywood star is also scheduled to join forces with Seth Rollins to take on Imperium in a tag match in India at Superstar Spectacle on September 8, 2023.

The creative team could have Gunther make his presence felt during the match to cost the babyfaces a win. This potential angle could result in Rollins blaming Cena for their loss, leading to a blockbuster feud. If that is true, then the odds of The Cenation Leader dethroning Rollins for the title can't be ruled out.

Rumors of the 37-year-old dropping his title have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. For those unaware, recent reports have suggested that The Architect may take some time off in the coming days to get a lower back surgery. If that does happen, he might drop his title to John Cena.

However, it should be noted that these are mere speculations and seem a bit far-fetched at the moment. Nonetheless, one can never say never in WWE.

Seth Rollins shares his thoughts on John Cena

Seth Rollins and John Cena had a fierce rivalry in WWE when the latter was a full-time competitor. However, The Visionary revealed in an earlier interview that The Cenation Leader mentored him behind the scenes.

In a chat with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Rollins heaped massive praise on Big Match John before explaining the latter's impact on his career.

"John’s the GOAT, man. John’s the best, John is incredible. I’m a footnote, really, in his career, you know. John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John, I learned a lot being in the ring with John, and I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. John still is a mentor to me, even now that he’s not around that often." (H/T Fightful)

With Cena and Rollins scheduled to join forces at the Superstar Spectacle, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on September 8. Will the company reignite the duo's rivalry following the event? Only time will tell.

Do you want John Cena to become a 17-time world champion in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.