John Cena once drank three tall beers before former WWE Champion squashed him in less than three minutes

WWE legend John Cena once gulped down three tall beers before facing The Undertaker in a huge dream encounter.

At WrestleMania 34, Cena took on The Undertaker in what was basically a squash match. It didn't take long for The Deadman to dispose of The Champ that night. Fans are aware that the latter sat at ringside for quite a while before hitting the ring for his big match.

Last year, John Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed an interesting tidbit about that iconic night. As per Cena, he drank three tall beers before his match with The Undertaker.

“Everybody is chilled and watched the show. Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each other beers. Literally, I crushed three tall drafts before they told me The Undertaker was there and I'd to hop the barricade and go wrestle The Undertaker. That was a great experience for me 'cause I got to be something I admired, something I am, I got to be a fan."

This was one of John Cena's shortest matches ever

When Cena and The Undertaker finally faced off, fans were expecting to see a full-fledged back-and-forth between the two legends.

To everyone's surprise, The Phenom put Cena down in just under three minutes. No one in their wildest dreams expected the latter to get squashed on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undertaker retired from pro wrestling in 2020. His last outing was a winning effort against former WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon himself.

Do you remember Cena's surprise squash loss against The Undertaker at The Show of Shows back in 2018?

