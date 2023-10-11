John Cena to elevate former champion's WWE career at Crown Jewel? Exploring why it must happen

John Cena is advertised for WWE Crown Jewel, though it is unknown who he’ll be facing at the November 4 premium live event. With that being said, it seems there’s a certain top prospect who might just be the right opponent for the GOAT in Riyadh.

The star in question is none other than Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion confronted the 16-time World Champion on NXT tonight. The verbal confrontation turned physical after Breakker delivered a cheap shot to Cena.

John Cena tried to hit an Attitude Adjustment on Breakker, but the young star avoided it in the nick of time. The 25-year-old has done pretty much all there is to do in NXT, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets called up to the main roster.

Ideally, WWE would book Bron Breakker’s return to the main roster with a huge showing – either on television or at a PLE against a big name – and there’s no bigger name on the roster than Cena to elevate Breakker’s career. Roman Reigns is another top star, but Triple H will most likely take time to set up a possible confrontation between Breakker and The Tribal Chief.

Why did Bron Breakker confront John Cena on WWE NXT?

John Cena was asked by Carmelo Hayes to show up in his corner for his match against Bron Breakker this week on NXT. Breakker, on the other hand, is set to be managed by Paul Heyman on the orders of Roman Reigns.

Any friend of Carmelo Hayes makes them the enemy of Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion has pretty much destroyed everyone in his path over the past several months. It remains to be seen if Cena and Breakker will get physical one more time tonight.

