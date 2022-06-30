"You can't heap enough praise on this guy" – Ex-WWE referee praises John Cena for putting over young stars during RAW

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on John Cena's backstage interactions on RAW this past week.

On Monday, WWE celebrated Cena as the company, and fans paid homage to the 16-time World Champion's career on the 20th anniversary of his in-ring debut. The two stars Cena spoke to backstage during the broadcast were Seth Rollins and Theory.

Speaking via Twitter, Korderas stated how selfless Cena was this past Monday as he verbally put over WWE's current talent during various backstage segments:

"But Cena giving of himself up again, letting guys like Theory and Seth Rollins and them get over on him verbally and stuff like that — it’s just what he does. You can’t heap enough praise on this guy. And when you talk about someone who has given selflessly to this industry, that’s John Cena. One of the biggest stars, and the Make-A-Wish stuff, unbelievable. Cheers, my friend." (H/T: 411 Mania)

Despite backstage interactions, Cena's presence added a heightened sense of electricity when he appeared on the screen.

Former WWE writer isn't sold on Theory replacing John Cena

Since The Leader of Cenation started making fewer appearances on WWE TV, fans have wondered who'd take his spot.

One performer many have touted as the next 'top guy' is the current United States Champion, Theory.

However, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo told Legion of RAW that he isn't convinced when it comes to the 24-year-old star:

"I don't see anything in this guy," revealed Vince Russo. "I don't; I mean, I'm just telling you. That is me. That is just me, bro. It just feels very forced. There's nothing special about him. There's nothing that sticks out. That's me. That's my opinion and my assessment." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

