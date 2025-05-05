John Cena to face major star in a Champion vs. Champion match at upcoming WWE event? Why it could happen

John Cena is in his retirement year, and every superstar wants to square off against Cena in a wrestling match. One of them is TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. The 37-year-old star recently made his WrestleMania debut against Randy Orton. Even though he lost, Hendry's first appearance at The Show of Shows was widely applauded.

Joe Hendry now says that he might just get an opportunity to clash against Cena before The Champ hangs up his boots. Hendry said that he had a feeling that he would be part of WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and things fell in place accordingly.

Similarly, he says that now he has a premonition that he'll face John Cena in a one-on-one bout, and that could also happen. He even said that he'll bring along a musician alongside him, just like Cena has Travis Scott helping him out.

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hendry revealed his thoughts on John Cena.

"It just now makes more sense than ever [a match with Cena], and this is all I'm going to say. He's got some backing. He's got Travis Scott in his corner. Can you imagine if a huge star in music just reached out to Joe Hendry? Someone in the same ballpark as Travis Scott reached out to Joe Hendry and said maybe they might want to start backing me. That's all I'm saying," Joe Hendry said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Joe Hendry's wish might come true. After all, he has appeared at both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania this year without being signed to WWE. Both times, the TNA World Champion received a huge pop from the fans. So, the WWE creative team could probably work out a match for Hendry against Cena.

And where could that take place? The Champion vs. Champion match can happen at Night of Champions this year on June 28, 2025, in Saudi Arabia. John Cena is expected to retain his title till then, and Joe Hendry can challenge Cena at the big premium live event.

John Cena praised Joe Hendry backstage at WrestleMania 41

Cena had words of praise for the TNA star at WrestleMania 41. Hendry revealed on The Ariel Helwani Show that the 17-time world Champion gave him some advice, which he has taken seriously.

"John came back from Gorilla and came right up to me, and there were multiple camera crews, and he basically said what he said on Pat McAfee. John said, 'You did exactly what I told you to do, and you were great tonight,'" Hendry said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It now remains to be seen whether WWE will book Joe Hendry in a match with The Leader of Cenation.

