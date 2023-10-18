John Cena to face returning 46-year-old star at WWE Crown Jewel instead of Solo Sikoa? Exploring potential twist

John Cena is heavily rumored to face off with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in a singles match. However, this first-time match could be held off if AJ Styles returns.

John Cena and Solo Sikoa already met inside the ring at the Fastlane Premium Live Event but in a tag team setting. The former was with LA Knight, and the latter was with Jimmy Uso. Despite The Bloodline's best efforts, they could not defeat their opponents. However, Knight wasn't initially Cena's partner. He stepped in for AJ Styles after the latter was brutally attacked by the Samoan group. Interestingly, The Phenomenal One and The Cenation Leader could meet at WWE Crown Jewel on the opposite side of the ring.

Jimmy and Solo attacked Styles on the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Reports stated he is not injured and will return soon.

AJ could again come to John's aid, who still hasn't settled his differences with The Bloodline. However, Styles could feel frustrated by what happened to him at the hands of The Bloodlind and attack Cena instead.

The Phenomenal One could also point out that his supposed partner wasn't there when he was attacked, but the latter was present when the former needed it.

Why was AJ Styles surprised when he first faced John Cena?

Styles vs. Cena first happened at Money in the Bank 2016.

Many professionals respect Cena for his wrestling knowledge and character work, but Styles didn't initially think the same. AJ's perspective changed after facing the 16x Champ for the first time.

While on The Halftime Show, AJ revealed his surprise about how good John Cena was. Styles said Cena wasn't known to be a technical mastermind, but his knowledge in other areas of the sport has impressed him.

"A guy that surprised me with how good he was in the ring would be John Cena. John is not known for being a technical mastermind in the ring, but he’s pretty good. I had some of my better matches against this guy. His mind for how everything needs to work and transition-wise. He’s just good. He knows what he’s doing," said Styles.

What are the confirmed matches for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 so far?

Two matches are currently confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Seth Rollins will go against Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Champion. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World title against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez in a five-way match.

WWE Crown Jewel will occur on November 4, 2023, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

